Garanti BBVA partners with March Networks in Turkey. Source: Shutterstock.com

March Networks, a video-based business intelligence solutions, has partnered with Garanti BBVA in Turkey. This agreement marks a shift for Garanti BBVA from analogue to digital video surveillance and involves the deployment of over 22,000 IP cameras and 5,000 Network Video Recorders (NVRs) across their extensive network of 883 branches and over 4,000 ATMs.

Garanti BBVA was the first bank in Turkey to introduce internet and mobile banking in 1997. Their commitment to technology-driven progress remains a cornerstone of their corporate values. In a strategic move, Garanti BBVA is now poised to become the first bank in Turkey to transition to an all-digital video surveillance platform.

Their choice of March Networks over competitors was due to its proven banking expertise. March Networks boasts an extensive global portfolio, serving over 1,000 banks worldwide. It offers a reliable and scalable solution based on IP cameras and NVRs that can be centrally managed, delivering substantial operational efficiencies, including reduced maintenance call outs, better uptime and a reduction in overall video storage costs.

March Networks elevates tradition video surveillance

The March Networks Searchlight for Banking solution integrates business intelligence capabilities. This enables banks to reduce theft and fraud by linking ATM transactions with video footage and enhance the in-branch customer experience through innovative features like queue waiting time tracking.

The Chief Security Officer of Garanti BBVA, M.Feridun Aktaş stated: “As Garanti BBVA, we aim to always be ahead in following and implementing developments in technology. We aim to provide our young security teams with more effective, smart and functional skills by renewing our video surveillance system in tens of thousands of locations in Turkey. I am sure that the project partnership we have established with March Networks will produce the first and only example of all of them.”

The 22,000 IP cameras and 5,000 NVRs are all managed through the March Networks Command Enterprise System (CES) Video Management Software (VMS). CES is one of the few software platforms capable of effectively centralising the management of an extensive array of devices. Additionally, CES facilitates advanced system-wide health monitoring, ensuring that Garanti BBVA has real-time visibility into the status of all of their cameras and NVRs.

Garanti BBVA will also have the ability to remotely access live and recorded video through the March Networks Command Client at their head office and through a web browser at their branches. This means that everyone in the organisation who needs access to the video can access it.

March Networks Director of Middle East Sales Trevor Sinden, said: “We are very pleased that Garanti BBVA has chosen March Networks to be their trusted partner to deliver their new completely IP-based Video Surveillance platform. We have a strong background in the financial sector and our enterprise global scale with some of the largest banks in the world. We have the expertise and the ability to deliver incredible value for Garanti BBVA now and in the future.”