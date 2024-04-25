Chatbots and banking: “We are transparent about AI’s limitations.” Source: Shutterstock.com

Synechron helps banks, fintechs and payment processors across the globe to build efficient solutions in cards and payments. It provides end-to-end services in consulting, design, development and maintenance of card issuing & acquiring platforms, transaction switching, payment gateways, real-time payments, digital payments, and open banking solutions. They have built a suite of AI-powered accelerators to build payment solutions faster.

Amongst the work that Synechron does in the industry, it provides chatbox integration for customer support. As banking moves more and more from an in person experience to online, chatbots become more vital to the banking experience. While skepticism still remains high, how can these chatbots provide an equally good experience for customers

Robert Prendergast (RP): How does Synechron Solutions approach language learning in the use of chatbots?

Ryan Cox (RC): “Large language models such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Gemini use a lot of data to train their models for use by the Chinese, Spanish, and French. We tend to work with these models when building solutions in major languages as they tend to have the most reliable output instead of training the model ourselves.

“To ensure quality, we run tests and work with native speakers to see how the language models perform. We then use prompt engineering to better direct the style, tone, and interaction within the chatbots, using fine-tuning techniques to ensure users receive the most appropriate and fluent output.”

RP: How do you appeal to customers who are sceptical towards the use of AI and Chatbots?

RC: “Understanding a customer’s goal and the value they are trying to unlock is critical. If the customer has a clear objective, we can see where AI fits and what type of AI solution would be most suitable. We then guide our clients to the most appropriate solution. Most customers are sceptical of AI and Chatbots because they don’t have a clear understanding of use-cases, our team can help customers identify AI solutions to fit their needs.

“We build trust with our customers by listening to what they want and showing them the relevant projects we’ve completed using AI. We are transparent about AI’s limitations and where we suggest keeping human oversight.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

RP: How does Synechron approach building bots for financial institutions?

RC: “Discovery phases with proof of concepts are essential. It’s important to understand what our client wants to achieve and iteratively build it to ensure feedback at every stage. Clear and transparent communication with key stakeholders as the project plan is built and implemented is also integral.

“In parallel, we work closely with the Synechron global regulation practice and client regulation teams to ensure compliance with relevant regulations, data privacy, and security standards.”

RP: How does your system make sure that people can find what they are looking for and answer their questions without the need to interact with a real person?

RC: “Our solutions are built using knowledge bases and data repositories. Our solutions can answer questions based on verified data and facts, ensuring high-quality answers. Tailored data sets solve the problems users experience when using public large language models, such as explainability and observability.

“We use vector databases when working with a large number of documents so that our solutions can respond to queries quickly and the output remains explainable. Our vector databases can identify the source of the data and provide that source reference to the user. This explainability helps during the testing and building process and in production, as we have confidence in the output, which lowers the client’s need for human interaction within their chatbots.

“Our model validation framework uses quantitative metrics like BLEU and ROUGE to evaluate AI model performance over time. These metrics help us gauge the model’s accuracy and alignment with human-like understanding, ensuring its reliability and effectiveness.

“To ensure our solutions continually evolve and improve, we actively monitor user feedback and analyse interaction patterns throughout the process. This ongoing analysis allows us to dynamically refine our chatbot’s knowledge and response quality. We have greater confidence in areas with high-quality, explainable data, where user feedback is overwhelmingly positive, and our model validation framework shows strong performance. In these instances, we can reduce our reliance on human oversight for interactions with internal users. However, we remain committed to closely monitoring performance and feedback to ensure quality is upheld before extending these practices to external customers or clients.”

RP: How are bots tailored for each company?

RC: “We work to understand the business, the technology, the value, and the user journeys to help us provide tailored solutions for each of our clients. We integrate and ingest company data, adjust the data sources used and get an understanding of how important each piece of data is to ensure the AI reads the data in order of importance.

“We also incorporate client branding and tone as well as terminology to ensure that the output aligns with the company’s voice.”

RP: What are the current limitations in building these bots?

RC: “Data is often a challenge before you even start thinking about building an AI solution. High-quality data, with a single source of truth, and governance around that data are key to having a high-quality chatbot that can be trusted.

“It’s also critical to ensure that your model is free of data bias, which has its own set of challenges. If a model’s input and training is biassed, it can lead to unfair or discriminatory outcomes and even have a regulatory impact.

“Seamless context switching and maintaining conversational state across multiple topics or services is challenging. Ensuring transparency, explainability, and user trust is key. Handling complex, multi-turn financial transactions requiring deep domain expertise can be challenging. The models used need to understand this context in depth to ensure the output is correct. That is why building tailored models for your use-case is incredibly important.”