Appdb partners with iDenfy. Source: Shutterstock.com

iDenfy, a Lithuania-based RegTech company offering full-stack identity verification and anti-fraud solutions, has joined forces with Appdb, an Estonia-based independent app distribution platform for iOS devices.

This partnership hopes to ensure a fastened onboarding process for new Appdb developers, driven by a fully automated ID verification system.

It is created as an independent app Marketplace that does not use Apple’s ecosystem, offering extra applications competing with Apple iOS. The platform is mostly known for users who want to download applications that are not accessible on the current Apple’s marketplace, such as emulators and modifications for popular apps.

In need of identity verification and regulatory compliance provider, Appdb chose to partner with iDenfy. To focus on the user and the developer relationships, the company needed to outsource Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures to a reliable solution provider to significantly reduce the number of employees for the extra activities that are not its main business operations.

Appdb also looked for an efficient way to verify identities as a crucial aspect of their fraud prevention measures

iDenfy’s algorithms are able to spot fraudulent and altered documents, as well as any attempts to pass the liveness checks using masks, deepfake technology and other renderings.

Aleksei Borodin, CEO at Appdb, said: “We are thrilled to partner with iDenfy to further enhance the security and integrity of our platform. With iDenfy’s cutting-edge identity verification solutions, we can ensure a seamless and trustworthy experience for developers and users alike.”

Domantas Ciulde, CEO at iDenfy, commented: “At iDenfy, we’re committed to providing reliable identity verification solutions that meet the needs of our partners. Partnering with Appdb allows us to extend our services to a wider audience, enabling secure registrations and fostering trust within the Appdb community.”