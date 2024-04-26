Matt Ryan discusses What retail can teach financial services image credit: shutterstock

Industries across the world have seen rapid digitalisation and have had to adapt to shifting consumer behaviours and preferences. The retail sector is a key example which had to rethink its customer engagement strategy during the rise of online shopping in the early 2000s. To efficiently deliver products across multiple channels, they developed ‘omnichannel’ retail – a seamless online and offline experience.

Today retailers that embraced this approach have flourished. New technology gives them more insight into customers, since they can track customer interactions across each touchpoint, enabling personalised marketing, efficient customer service and a cohesive shopping experiences.

This article will discuss what the retail sector can teach financial services (FS) (i.e. investment advisors, wealth management and asset management firms) how to effectively blend in-person and online engagement.

Creating a fulfilling experience that communicates value to customers

Whilst the retail sector has significantly transformed, it has created experiences that communicate value to customers – something that financial services can also learn from. Additional to blending online and offline interactions, brands need to leverage the strengths of each domain to enhance the overall customer/client experience.

Take the innovative retailer, AO, for example. It transformed delivery services from a literal product drop-off to a more personalised experience, demonstrating how online insights can enrich in-person interactions. Delivery personnel can now use data on customer preferences for offering tailored recommendations or special touches that elevate the overall brand experience.

QR codes in physical locations are another successful example that use immersive online content to help simulate in-person interactions, whilst apps provide a bridge between the digital and physical realms. If FS brands implement similar technologies, then they could also create a fulfilling interconnected journey for their clients and customers.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Gaining more insights into your customers

Retail teaches us how valuable data-driven insights are for gaining a deeper understanding of customer behaviour and how to boost their engagement. Similarly, FS firms can utilise analytics, AI-driven technologies, and harness the abundance of data to create more personalised services, anticipate client needs, and deliver targeted recommendations. Data-driven personalisation can also enhance the overall customer experience and ultimately lead to deeper relationships with clients.

Integrating valuable information and insights into online environments (i.e. educational events, webinars, podcasts or videos) can also build a stronger sense of belonging, comradery, and community among clients. Companies that also find a shared purpose with connections and potential investors will benefit in the long term.

Adapting to the retail sector’s evolving consumer behaviours highlights why companies must be innovative in the current dynamic market landscape is crucial. To stay competitive, you should experiment with new technologies and business models, especially when it comes to offering digital hospitality – a seamless digital experience that is on-brand, personalised, frictionless and engaging.

Just like face-to-face experiences, meetings need to be just as good digitally. For example, holding seminars for investors to share expertise, should be held digitally where you can dial into live and have recordings made available for anyone who can’t attend.

Hosting meetings on the standard video conferencing apps is no longer good enough, but there are now ways to create white-glove online experiences online that allow you to keep clients and potential clients engaged and see how they are interacting with your content.

Creating an engaging experience

As customer engagement in retail continues to evolve in an era of rapid change and unprecedented uncertainty, FS can learn how to successfully enhance their own strategies. That way, they can prioritise branded experiences, leverage data-driven insights, cultivate a strong community, and create a white-glove experience whilst also building more meaningful relationships with their clients.

Matt Ryan is Chief Transformation Officer at Reef, Powered by Totem.