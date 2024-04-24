GlobalData has announced the latest Financial and Legal Adviser League Tables. These rank advisers by the total value and volume of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals they advised on in the financial services sector during Q1 2024.
Financial Advisers
Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the financial services sector during the first quarter by value and volume, respectively, according to the latest financial advisers league table by GlobalData, publishers of RBI.
GlobalData Deals Database
An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database revealed that Morgan Stanley achieved the leading position in terms of value by advising on $51bn worth of deals. Meanwhile, Piper Sandler led in terms of volume by advising on a total of nine deals.
Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, said: “Both Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler experienced improvement in value and volume. While Piper Sandler’s ranking by volume improved from sixth position in Q1 2023 to the top position in Q1 2024. Morgan Stanley went ahead from occupying the 11th position by value in Q1 2023 to top the chart by this metric in Q1 2024.
“In fact, Morgan Stanley was the only adviser to hit the $50bn mark during Q1 2024. The involvement in two mega deals valued more than $10bn helped Morgan Stanley to top the chart by value during the quarter.”
Cravath Swaine & Moore and Kirkland & Ellis top M&A legal advisers in FS in Q1
Cravath Swaine & Moore and Kirkland & Ellis were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the financial services sector during the first quarter by value and volume, respectively.
An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database revealed that Cravath Swaine & Moore achieved the leading position in terms of value by advising on $38.6bn worth of deals. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis led in terms of volume by advising on a total of 13 deals.
Bose added: “Kirkland & Ellis, which was the top adviser in terms of volume Q1 2023 also, managed to retain its leadership position by this metric in Q1 2024 as well. In fact, it was the only adviser with double-digit deal volume in Q1 2024.
“Meanwhile, Cravath Swaine & Moore experienced a massive jump in total value of deals advised by it as well as its ranking by value in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023. The involvement in $35.3bn Capital One–Discover Financial Services M&A deal helped it in registering a jump in total value and its ranking.”