Snowdrop and PwC Middle East partner to provide banks with transaction enrichment technology. Source: Shutterstock.com

Snowdrop Solutions has announced a collaboration with PwC Middle East to bring its Transaction Enrichment API to banks and payment providers in the Middle East.



This collaboration marks a significant step forward for the Middle East, offering banks and payment providers an opportunity to leverage Snowdrop’s technology, trusted by major financial institutions across Europe and Asia Pacific together with PwC’s extensive expertise, to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive operational efficiencies.



By integrating Snowdrop’s transaction enrichment API called MRS, financial institutions can quickly empower their customers with clarity around each purchase, whether online or in-store. This allows users to intuitively visualise when and where they spent money.

The integration will allow institutions to enhance customer transparency, improve fraud management and reduce calls to call centres and disputes.

The MRS API is powered by AI technology using a combination of Snowdrop’s own experienced Machine Learning models and Large Language Models like Gemini technology increasing customers’ data quality, and providing greater scalability using all the power of Google Cloud and Vertex AI.



Through this collaboration, PwC Middle East is poised to drive efficiency, accuracy and new experiences in the evolving landscape of banking and payments. They will act as a prime reseller and advisor in the region, enabling banks and payment providers to seamlessly integrate with Snowdrop’s Transaction Enrichment API and create new and enhanced experiences such as spend insights, loyalty and sustainable spending options.

Ken Hart, CEO & Founder at Snowdrop Solutions, said: “This strategic partnership with PwC in the Middle East marks a transformative moment for Snowdrop “PwC’s unparalleled reputation and regional expertise, coupled with Snowdrop’s advanced transaction enrichment offering, will empower financial institutions across the Middle East to unlock their full digital potential,” he added. Together, we will equip them to evolve their digital offerings, improve customer experience through transaction clarity, and become true leaders and innovators, not just regionally, but on a global scale.”

