dpixel, the Italian banking group Sella group venture incubator has selected four projects for support. The initiative is part of its “Metaverse 4 Finance” initiative. This represents the first Italian acceleration programme aimed at identifying and supporting the growth of national and international startups for the development of innovative, economically sustainable, inclusive, and secure solutions in the metaverse applied to finance. The successful applications are start-ups based in the US, UK, Romania, and Switzerland.

117 startups from 26 countries applied to the initiative. Specifically, 37 applications were made from Italy, 11 from the US, 6 from the UK, 5 from India, and 3 from Germany. The remainder came from Argentina, Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Finland, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

Out of these, the six best startups were accelerated through a pool of specialised technical, legal and business mentors. The shortlisted projects were presented at an Investor Day in front of over 90 investors, venture capital funds, corporate venture capital, and entrepreneurs.

The four startups selected by dpixel for investment

Dexy, Miami (US)

A hybrid neobank combining the advantages of the crypto and web3 worlds with the soundness and user experience of traditional banking. The solution targets emerging markets to help people operate in financial markets worldwide.

Intraverse, an Italian startup based in Lugano (Switzerland).

It has developed an interoperable metaverse where NFTs integrate as in-game avatars through a proprietary blockchain-based platform.

Seed Venture, an Italian startup based in London.

It deconcentrates fundraising activities for startups and SMEs whilst enabling the exchange of tokens representing financial instruments issued in the secondary market, combining decentralised finance and traditional economy.

Vestinda, a startup from Bucharest (Romania) based in Boston (US)

The company develops technology for trading and investments in web3. It offers zero-code solutions to automate, grow, and protect the portfolios of retail traders and platforms.