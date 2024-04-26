Maybank has launched Maybank Goal-Based Investment. The beginner-friendly digital retail investment tool allows customers to kickstart their financial wealth journey easily and conveniently. The new service is available on MAE App and Maybank2u Web. The bank says the investment feature empowers customers to achieve their financial goals through a seamless digital experience. And it avoids the need for customers to visit their branch.
Users are able to select their preferred investment funds to suit their financial objectives. The service features a comprehensive suite of offerings managed by professional fund managers. Customers can invest from a minimum of MYR200 ($42) and start investing in funds with low sales charges and no lock-in period.
Syed Ahmad Taufik Albar, Group CEO of Community Financial Services of Maybank said that the bank understands that first time investors might be overwhelmed. They may not know where to start or may be worried about high fund management or processing fees. Maybank Goal-Based Investment helps to remove these barriers. Albar says the service makes investing accessible and affordable for everyone. It requires only a low investment amount and provides a guided experience through digital banking platforms.
Both conventional and Shariah-compliant funds are available. The sales charge is set at a maximum of 1.5%. For a promotional period to 25 June 2024, customers also receive a 0% sales charge on their initial investment.
Maybank’s Goal-Based Investment key features
- Easy and convenient registration.
- Low initial investment, from MYR200.
- Flexible contributions with no monthly commitment required and no redemption penalty/restrictions/lock-in period.
- Personalised Unit Trust portfolios based on customers’ unique needs.
- Conventional and Shariah-compliant options are available to cater to the customer’s specific financial values.
- Competitive fees at 0% – 1.5% sales charge.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData