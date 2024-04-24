TD and ApplyBoard have agreed a collaboration that will support international students on their journey to study in Canada.
Student mobility platform, ApplyBoard, and TD, the second-largest bank in Canada and sixth largest in North America by assets, aim to provide students with the resources and tools they need for a smooth transition to studying in Canada.
Through the TD International Student Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) Program, prospective students can enhance their study permit application. ApplyBoard’s secure and private technology provides verifiable Proof of Financial Support through ApplyProof. This helps strengthen study permit applications.
“We are excited to share the news of this relationship with ApplyBoard as we work to make things easier for students from across the world embarking on their journey to study in Canada,” said Sona Mehta, Executive Vice President of Canadian Personal Banking, TD Bank Group.
“We know that navigating the process to study abroad can be challenging. At TD, we are committed to supporting international students coming to Canada by offering tools, programs and trusted advice. This is designed to facilitate a frictionless transition to the Canadian banking environment.”
Meti Basiri, Co-Founder & CEO, ApplyBoard, added: “With TD’s legacy of providing financial solutions to Canadians for over 150 years, and ApplyBoard’s position as the leading student mobility platform, we are optimistic that international students will receive the support and guidance they need to succeed in their academic pursuits. Together, we are dedicated to empowering international students throughout their journey and ensuring their success in Canada.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
TD International Student GIC Program
International students can open a GIC with TD with no application fee via a simple, digital process. Moreover, they will start earning interest prior to arrival in Canada. The TD International Student GIC Program also provides students with a TD Student Chequing Account with no monthly plan fee. It offers unlimited transactions, and additional benefits.
The program is designed to assist international students from China, India, Morocco, Pakistan, the Philippines, Senegal, and Vietnam, who are eligible for the Government of Canada’s Student Direct Stream (SDS) Program. As of January, 2024, the minimum financial requirement students must show as part of their study permit application is C$20,635.