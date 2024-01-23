Kiya.ai expands its global presence across the Middle East and Africa region through a strategic partnership with Arab Financial Services (AFS), MEA region’s principal digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, with a legacy spanning four decades. Kiy.ai is an Indian Fintech company recognised for its AI-based omnichannel banking, core-banking tech, regtech, and metaverse solutions.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities, as they join forces to enhance the technological landscape of the banking and financial services industry in the Middle East and Africa. Through this partnership, AFS’s diverse products and solutions portfolio will be further enhanced with Kiya.ai’s deep domain expertise and new-age banking technologies which include Core Banking, Digital Banking, Internet Banking, electronic Customer Onboarding (eCO) and Trade Finance solutions.
A catalyst for growth, efficiency and excellence for Kiy.ai
Amit Sharma, President, Products, Kiya.ai said: “We are delighted and proud to announce a partnership between Kiya.ai and Arab Financial Services (AFS), which expands our addressable market and opens new opportunities for growth in the Middle East and Africa regions. This strategic partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a catalyst for growth, efficiency, and excellence. Our cutting-edge solutions and deep knowledge of global market practices and regulations coupled with expertise in modern architectures have enabled us to be the trusted partner for the region’s prominent fintech enabler. Together, we are poised to set new standards in the financial industry, leveraging our combined expertise to drive transformative change and propel the sector into a dynamic and technologically advanced era.”
Samer Soliman, Chief Executive Officer, Arab Financial Services, added: “AFS is honoured to lead the technological transformation in pioneering the expansion of technology within the financial sector. We are committed to supporting our many banking clients and partners and always keeping them ahead of the region’s rapid digital progress. Our partnership with Kiya.ai adds value to AFS’s diverse digital payments production and solution portfolio. This further highlights our commitment to augmenting our bank clients’ offerings, and expanding our spectrum of customer-centric solutions. This collaboration strengthens our position as the leading provider of innovative digital payment solutions in the Middle East and Africa.”
