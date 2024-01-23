Kiya.ai expands presence in the Middle East and Africa. Source: Shutterstock.com

Kiya.ai expands its global presence across the Middle East and Africa region through a strategic partnership with Arab Financial Services (AFS), MEA region’s principal digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, with a legacy spanning four decades. Kiy.ai is an Indian Fintech company recognised for its AI-based omnichannel banking, core-banking tech, regtech, and metaverse solutions.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities, as they join forces to enhance the technological landscape of the banking and financial services industry in the Middle East and Africa. Through this partnership, AFS’s diverse products and solutions portfolio will be further enhanced with Kiya.ai’s deep domain expertise and new-age banking technologies which include Core Banking, Digital Banking, Internet Banking, electronic Customer Onboarding (eCO) and Trade Finance solutions.

A catalyst for growth, efficiency and excellence for Kiy.ai

Amit Sharma, President, Products, Kiya.ai said: “We are delighted and proud to announce a partnership between Kiya.ai and Arab Financial Services (AFS), which expands our addressable market and opens new opportunities for growth in the Middle East and Africa regions. This strategic partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a catalyst for growth, efficiency, and excellence. Our cutting-edge solutions and deep knowledge of global market practices and regulations coupled with expertise in modern architectures have enabled us to be the trusted partner for the region’s prominent fintech enabler. Together, we are poised to set new standards in the financial industry, leveraging our combined expertise to drive transformative change and propel the sector into a dynamic and technologically advanced era.”

Samer Soliman, Chief Executive Officer, Arab Financial Services, added: “AFS is honoured to lead the technological transformation in pioneering the expansion of technology within the financial sector. We are committed to supporting our many banking clients and partners and always keeping them ahead of the region’s rapid digital progress. Our partnership with Kiya.ai adds value to AFS’s diverse digital payments production and solution portfolio. This further highlights our commitment to augmenting our bank clients’ offerings, and expanding our spectrum of customer-centric solutions. This collaboration strengthens our position as the leading provider of innovative digital payment solutions in the Middle East and Africa.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download