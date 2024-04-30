Crown Agents Bank partners with Invest Africa. Source: Shutterstock.com

Crown Agents Bank and Invest Africa, a platform for business and investment opportunities in Africa, have announced a new collaboration, ‘The Payments Exchange’. The campaign will drive new insight and understanding around the role of FX and payments in the economic transformation of Africa.

It will also comprise a programme of events and content across 2024, that explores the integral role that payments and FX will play in realising the ambitions of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and future trade and investment.

The Payments Exchange will bring together African financial institutions with a shared goal to improve the flow of money across the continent

Africa’s global importance is rising, with permanent G20 membership and expanded BRICS involvement. Its growing population, vast resources, and fast-growing economies make it a major player on the global stage. Yet, challenges like political discord and insufficient investment remain.

As a result, The Payments Exchange will bring together African central bankers, finance ministries, fintechs, development finance institutions, pan-African banks and other pertinent stakeholders with a shared goal to discuss solutions to facilitate greater access to improve the flow of money across the continent.

Chris Partridge, Head of Banks & NBFIs at Crown Agents Bank, said: “In partnership with Invest Africa, Crown Agents Bank is proud to launch The Payments Exchange Series, catalysing dialogue and action to empower Africa’s economic evolution through optimised payments infrastructure. Together, we will pave the way for inclusive growth, facilitating financial access and fostering investment opportunities across the continent.”

Chantelé Carrington, CEO of Invest Africa, added: “At Invest Africa, we recognise the pivotal role that payments infrastructure plays in driving economic growth and investment across the continent. Through our collaboration with Crown Agents Bank, we are committed to amplifying the conversation around payments, fostering collaboration, and championing initiatives that will enhance financial inclusion and enable businesses to thrive in Africa.”

