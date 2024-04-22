DataVisor has announced the expansion of its partnership with DCI. Following a successful initial phase of deployment, DCI will now broaden the use of DataVisor’s next-generation fraud solutions to support more community banks across a variety of use cases. This expansion highlights DCI’s commitment to security by delivering comprehensive fraud protection across DCI’s suite of digital banking and core processing solutions.
Since partnering with DataVisor, DCI has successfully integrated and deployed the platform’s fraud and risk technology into its iCore360 core banking software, supporting ACH and transaction fraud protection across dozens of community banks.
DCI plans to expand this offering to an additional 200+ clients in 2024
The expansion plans will further rolling out DataVisor’s technology to protect real-time payments and wire transactions. This enhancement marks another major step toward enhancing defences against a spectrum of banking fraud, including application and identity theft, account takeovers, real-time payments and money laundering.
Sarah Fankhauser, President and CEO of DCI, said: “At DCI, we’re steadfast in our commitment to helping our customers create a secure space for banking transactions with the most advanced solutions. Within the dynamic landscape of mobile and digital offerings, our goal is to protect every real-time payment and transaction.
“Our partnership with DataVisor has been transformative so far, with their cutting-edge technology helping us to achieve that vision. The seamless adoption of DataVisor’s platform has not only streamlined our operations but has also enabled us to pursue an ambitious expansion plan to help all our community bank customers fight fraud effectively. We’re confident that our strategic partnership will drive continued growth and success through 2024 and beyond.”
Yinglian Xie, CEO and Co-Founder of DataVisor, commented: “I’m excited about the initial success of our partnership with DCI and its expansion of DataVisor solutions to support more banking customers in 2024. This expansion will not only aid DCI in meeting the current fraud challenges faced by today’s banks, but also ensures safe transactions in the future as real-time payments gain popularity and become more susceptible to sophisticated fraud schemes. Designed to grow and evolve alongside emerging fraud trends, DataVisor’s platform protects diverse use cases to support growth and better end-user experience by catching new and unknown fraud as it occurs. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to proactively combating emerging threats with AI-driven, modern technology, offering future proof solutions.”
