DNV has acquired more than 93% of Nixu shares and will combine its cyber security businesses with Nixu.

The deal will create one of Europe’s fastest growing cyber security services businesses.

Together, DNV and Nixu will safeguard demanding IT and industrial control system environments. The newly-enlarged DNV will build business resilience across multiple industries – from energy and maritime to telecommunications and financial services. According to DNV, a combined team of more than 500 cyber security experts will provide a market-leading portfolio of consulting and managed services to manage cyber risks. The two companies will also combine their cyber security certification businesses.

“In this decade of transformations, fulfilling our purpose of safeguarding life, property, and the environment is no longer restricted to managing risk for physical systems. It must now cover many distributed and interlinked cyber-physical systems. By joining forces with Nixu we will make cyberspace a more secure place with even greater impact than either company could achieve alone. Together, we will shape the future through cyber security. This enables over 100,000 customers, their systems and their supply chains to manage emerging risks,” said Remi Eriksen, CEO, DNV.

DNV, Nixu deal brings together over 500 cyber professionals

Nixu CEO Teemu Salmi will lead the combined cyber security services business. It brings together experts from DNV, Nixu and Applied Risk, an industrial cyber security specialist acquired by DNV in 2021, into one business. The combined business will operate across Europe from hubs in Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, and Romania. The firm will focus on rapid organic growth and further strategic acquisitions and partnerships globally.

“This is an exciting time. With more than 500 cyber security professionals and expertise across multiple disciplines, we are creating a leading European cyber security services business. We have the scale to bring even greater value to our customers. It will be an exceptional place to work for cyber security professionals. DNV and Nixu will not only join forces with each other. We will work in partnership with our customers and the security community at large to drive innovation and industry best practice to ensure business resilience and safeguard society,” said Teemu Salmi, CEO, Nixu.

DNV has initiated the process to acquire all remaining minority shares in Nixu. This is in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act, before applying to de-list Nixu from the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.