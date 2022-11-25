Commencis to augment mobile processes of Turkish digital bank ON

Commencis will create customer-focused digital channel. Credit: Surprising_Shots on Pixabay

Burgan Bank has selected Commencis as technology partner to enhance the mobile processes of its digital bank ‘ON’ in Turkey.

As per the agreement, Commencis will enable the digital bank in offering products and services explicitly designed to meet clients’ requirements.

The technology vendor will deploy a user-oriented approach to streamline ON Mobile and Burgan Mobile application’s design and software.

For ON’s digital platform, Commencis will create an end-to-end customer-focused digital channel

Burgan Bank executive vice president for digital banking Halil Özcan said: “We are developing our ON brand to constantly evolve and improve digitally, to give our customers a streamlined banking experience that includes transaction optionality.

“With the products on offer via our digital channels, we are not only increasing our customer acquisition momentum but are also strengthening the ON ecosystem.

Commencis said its big data, analytics, and cloud products will help the online bank grow and scale operations.

“At Burgan Bank, we track developments in technology very closely, and continue to renew and grow all our digital processes. This means we can continue to develop and expand the range of digital products and services that we provide our customers exponentially,” Özcan added.

Commencis CEO Firat Isbecer commented: “We aim to deliver a dynamic and powerful digital channel experience to Burgan Bank through a combination of our customer-oriented perspective, user experience design, and software development capabilities. “We are thrilled to be afforded the opportunity to develop a long-term relationship with an innovator like Burgan Bank.”