ING’s DealWise: a leading example of a ‘beyond banking’ feature generating growth image credit: shutterstock

‘Beyond banking’ is an emerging trend of banks expanding product offerings outside of traditional financial services, typically through integrated technology and customised platforms. Since the 2020 launch of DealWise, ING’s shopping platform offering retailer discounts and cashback, it has grown to 1.6 million users as of December 2023.

ING has recently been struggling in Germany, seeing its market share subside from 6.1% in 2017 to 5.1% in 2022. Similarly, its net promoter score in 2017 was a healthy 77—comfortably market-leading—and fell to just 33 in 2022, ranking the bank in third place. DealWise could be a key differentiator for the bank in helping it to turn the tide, given the challenging economic circumstances of the time.

Indeed, ING’s deposits have risen sharply over 2023, with the bank’s Q3 and Q4 2023 quarterly reports suggesting growth of over €11bn ($11.7bn) in the first three quarters of the year in Germany. As one of the largest banks in Germany, it has benefited from flight to safety in the last few years as consumers seek security amid turbulent economic and geopolitical moments. DealWise can further help these consumers who are now able to benefit from significant cost savings on both regular and luxury purchases.

GlobalData 2023 Consumer Survey

According to GlobalData’s 2023 Consumer Survey, 55.9% of German consumers say they expect to spend less on retail goods and services over the first six months of 2024 than in the previous six. Moreover, 42.6% of consumers also expect to switch to cheaper brand alternatives over the next six months as a combatant against cost pressures.

DealWise allows consumers the opportunity to continue to spend with major brands, including Apple, Amazon, and Booking.com, with cashback up to 15% in some instances. By connecting directly to the customer’s ING account, the cashback is directly credited to the customer’s account after the returns period has ended.

The early success of DealWise in Germany (as well as in Romania and Belgium) illustrates the importance to banks of supporting consumers in challenging circumstances as well as the opportunity presented by beyond banking features.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The platform has saved consumers over €6m ($6.4m) since its launch and supported over €100m worth of transactions. Further rollout of the scheme across ING’s markets, which has been mooted but with no specifics yet released, will help the bank grow and consolidate its position, potentially generating greater satisfaction along the way.

Benjamin Hatton is a financial services analyst at GlobalData