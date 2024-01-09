Temenos teams up with Deloitte Consulting US image credit: shutterstock

Temenos and Deloitte have agreed a partnership to provide technology solutions to help US financial institutions accelerate core banking and payments modernisation in the cloud. Specifically, Temenos and Deloitte Consulting will help financial institutions to deliver modern digital experiences faster and at lower cost. The aim is to take advantage of new business models and market opportunities such as Instant Payments and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS).

New agreement builds on existing close international cooperation between the firms

The new agreement enables a joint go-to-market strategy in the US. This opens a new channel for Temenos to accelerate market penetration in the large banks segment, as well as large scale payment players.

The two companies will jointly offer large bank customers a market-leading modernisation approach to address competitive, regulatory, cost and innovation drivers.

Deloitte will work closely with Temenos to implement their solutions using standardised, process-driven best practices for faster, low-risk deployment. Clients will now be able to access the industry experience and consulting strength of the Deloitte US firm and Temenos’ deep set of composable banking capabilities and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions on its cloud-native banking platform.

With a broad and deep set of banking capabilities and an open platform that enables banks to pursue any business model, Temenos says that it is attracting US financial institutions of all sizes, including the very largest to its platform. This can be deployed on premise, on any public cloud or through Temenos Banking Cloud, as a SaaS offering. Temenos’ US core banking customers include Commerce Bank, live with an on-premise deployment, a top 30 US bank as well as fast growing digital challengers such as Varo Bank and Convera.

Deloitte deal will boost Temenos US market share

Philip Barnett, President Americas, Temenos, said: “Globally, Temenos and Deloitte have a long history of working together to help banks transform and modernise their core banking and payment capabilities. We are excited to formally expand our relationship in the US market with Deloitte as the transition to cloud banking accelerates for financial services firms. With our joint go-to-market strategy with Deloitte we will accelerate our penetration in the US market, specifically in the large banks segment. Together, we can support financial institutions with their payments’ transformation across multiple payment schemes and evolving regulations and we can help them to progressively modernise their core banking capabilities and accelerate the time to value.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Steve Hillas, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, added: “As the banking market moves to the cloud, Temenos offers a compelling proposition to US banks. With our know-how and deep experience with Temenos implementations, Deloitte can serve as an accelerator for banks to pursue a technology modernisation strategy, helping them to evolve their clients’ experiences, gain operational resiliency and position for ecosystem plays.”