bunq has reported a pre-tax profit of €53.1m in 2023. This is a result of bunq’s sustainable business model proven to yield record profits throughout 2023, the challenger will direct its net profit to propel its global expansion strategy.
In pursuit to step outside the European Union, bunq has now submitted its application for an E-Money Institution (EMI) licence in the UK, which will allow bunq to tap into a large market that includes an estimated 2.8 million British digital nomads. Fully licenced in all of the EU and awaiting a banking permit in the US, bunq continues to serve its UK users acquired before Brexit under relevant regimes. It’s now poised to re-plant its flag and once again let its UK users open a local payment account in just 5 minutes.
Ali Niknam, founder and CEO of bunq, said: “The UK is home to the second-highest number of digital nomads globally, so naturally, we want to be there. We want to truly make their life easy, that’s why we’re excited to reintroduce bunq to the Brits and enable them to bank like a local all across Europe. As a bridge between Europe and the rest of the world, the UK is at the forefront of European fintech and a hugely important market for bunq. As a true tech company, it only makes sense for us to pursue this market.”
bunq’s gross fee income grew by 20% in Q4 2023
Among the first neobanks globally to achieve structural profitability in a highly competitive market, bunq has now reached its first full year of bottom-line profitability. This comes as bunq continues to build momentum globally, with the neobank’s user base reaching 11 million at the end of last year. The challenger’s proven business model, rapidly growing deposits and established technology platform underscore bunq’s belief in its expansion in the UK and across the globe.
In the last quarter of 2023, bunq’s gross fee income grew by 20%, compared to the last quarter of 2022, and user deposits grew almost fourfold, from €1.8bn to almost €7bn at the end of 2023. Gross interest income in the last quarter of 2023 grew by 488%, compared to the same period in 2022.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData