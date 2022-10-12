South Africa’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 9.1% in September 2022

South Africa’s banking and payments industry registered a 9.1% rise in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 12.73% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 17.58% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 0.31% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in South Africa’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.69% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 39.35% in September 2022, registering a 21.63% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 21% share, an increase of 51.69% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 20.37%, registering a 63.75% rise from August 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 15.4%, up 2.06% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South Africa’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 37.53% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Sanlam posted 261 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 80% over the previous month, followed by FirstRand with 136 jobs and a 30.77% growth. Discovery with 78 IT jobs and Standard Bank Group with 73 jobs, recorded a 2.5% decline and a 19.67% growth, respectively, while Absa Group recorded a flat growth with 31 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.39%, up by 20.2% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.71% share, registered an increase of 19.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 19.6% share, up 110% over August 2022.