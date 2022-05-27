North America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 11.1% in April 2022

North America witnessed an 11.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen a decrease of 10.52% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 15.38% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering an increase of 0.15% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 62.52% in April 2022, a 31.03% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 14.62% in April 2022, marking a 19.15% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 9.9% in April 2022, an 18.92% drop from March 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 9% in April 2022, a 1.74% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 4.81% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s banking and payments industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Citigroup posted 758 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a decline of 10.51% over the previous month, followed by Royal Bank of Canada with 700 jobs and a 75.88% growth. Wells Fargo with 423 IT jobs and UMB Financial with 372 jobs, recorded a 52.84% drop and a 2.87% drop, respectively, while Capital One Financial recorded a 63.35% increase with 361 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s banking and payments industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with an 83.04% share in April 2022, a 30.98% decrease over March 2022. Canada featured next with a 14.35% share, up 12.42% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.61% share, a drop of 26.62% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.83%, down by 27.52% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.77% share, registered a decline of 26.88% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.48% share, down 19.62% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.92%, recording a month-on-month decline of 31.4%.