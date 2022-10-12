Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity rises 2.5% in September 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 2.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2022 has seen an increase of 6.68% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 14.59% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2022, registering a decrease of 0.29% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 42.58% in September 2022, a 17.67% rise over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 19.82% in September 2022, marking a 40.91% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 18.54% in September 2022, a 29.46% rise from August 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 15.35% in September 2022, a 9.77% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 36.62% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry during September 2022 over previous month.

Sanlam posted 261 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered an increase of 80% over the previous month, followed by FirstRand with 136 jobs and a 30.77% growth. Discovery with 78 IT jobs and Standard Bank Group with 74 jobs, recorded a 2.5% drop and a 13.85% rise, respectively, while Absa Group recorded a 3.13% increase with 33 job postings during September 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with an 82.23% share in September 2022, a 31.49% increase over August 2022. Israel featured next with a 5.37% share, down 4.55% over the previous month. United Arab Emirates recorded a 2.05% share, a drop of 60% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.54%, up by 6.89% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.68% share, registered a growth of 15.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 17.14% share, up 81.08% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.38%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.