My TSB Rewards portal launches image credit: shutterstock

TSB has launched a customer rewards portal offering customers discounts and savings across a number of retail products and services.

Discounts are available across a range of leading retailers and brands including Samsung, Fitbit and Vue Cinemas.

The new portal, My TSB Rewards is available to customers in the TSB Mobile Banking app and internet banking channel. The aim is to reward customers with offers and discounts when banking with TSB.

My TSB Rewards offers

Discounts and savings include:

10% off at Samsung – 10% off is only available on home appliances, TV and Monitors.

Up to 6% off at lastminute.com

20% off online at The Body Shop

8% off online at Halfords

Up to 45% off at Vue cinemas

25% off Large & Giant cards at Moonpig.com

15% off The Fragrance Shop online orders

Up to 22% off all Fitbit devices

My TSB Rewards builds on a range of provider offers that have already been introduced to customers. These include Wealthify, ApTap, Snugg and Booking.com.

Aruna Bhalla, Head of Partnerships and Open Banking at TSB said: “We’re always looking to offer our customers more. With with the success of our recent partnerships, we’re now adding a growing number of brands to our new rewards portal. This ensures there’s something for everyone. And by introducing this before Christmas, customers can start taking advantage of the discounts and offers available.”

