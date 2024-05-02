Tide has partnered with Adyen to offer small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) Tide business accounts, first in Germany before further European expansion.
Following its announcement of strategic entry into the German market in March, Tide will soon offer cost-effective and efficient business accounts to small businesses lacking a finance function. Highly connected finance and admin solutions such as invoicing and accounting are to follow throughout 2024. For Adyen, this is the first launch of its banking-as-a-service solution in Germany.
Oliver Prill, CEO at Tide, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding into Europe, with Germany our first stop. Our mission is to be the leading international financial platform for small businesses. As Tide grows in the UK, India, Germany and beyond, we are happy to be partnering with renowned payments provider Adyen. With Adyen, we are able to offer excellent banking-as-a-service solutions to our small business owners in Germany and beyond.”
Adyen enhances Business Accounts product with local IBANs
Through partnership with Adyen, Tide is able to fortify its customer-centric approach. Leveraging Adyen’s full-stack banking-as-a-service offering, which includes inbound and outbound payments via the SEPA payments system. Tide members in Germany will receive a German IBAN number when they open a business account from launch. This allows them to receive and spend money easily and with a local account reference. With German IBANs, Tide demonstrates its commitment to providing exceptional, localised payment experiences and solid understanding of small business needs.
Alexa von Bismarck, President EMEA at Adyen, added: “We are delighted to support Tide in their growth plans and look forward to launching our banking-as-a-service solution in Germany. The addition of local IBANs in Germany exemplifies our commitment to building local offerings. We at Adyen listen carefully to our customers, and as a result know what their needs are, and respond by creating products to create trust and convenience for them in the market.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData