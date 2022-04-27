France’s Sopra Banking Software to embark on hiring spree in India

France-based Sopra Banking Software (SBS) has unveiled its plans to further bolster its footprint in India as well as increase its overall investment.

Over the next three years, the banking tech company intends to increase its overall headcount to 12,000 across both Sopra Banking Software India and Sopra Steria India.

The company’s CEO Eric Bierry divulged the plans during an event organised by Business France at the Embassy of France in India.

“Our teams have done a tremendous job in scaling our business across different locations throughout the world. With that foundation, we are ready to make our next move as a global fintech solution provider and this decision of increasing headcounts in India is a strategic and exciting step forward,” Bierry said.

The company, which now offers loud technology and an open banking platform, has increased its revenue from €171m in 2012 to nearly €500m.

Sopra Banking, which expanded its presence in India in 2019, currently employs more than 1000 people involved in R&D and innovation.

Commenting on the expansion plans, Sopra Banking Software India CEO and deputy CEO of Sopra Steria India Sunil Goyal said: “Our people are at the core of our business, and we’re committed to creating an environment in which they can thrive.

“We are also coming up with a huge state-of-the-art campus in Noida, which shows our commitment towards our people.

“Despite the COVID-19 crisis, we have maintained strong growth and our plans for India is another step in our global strategy to accelerate business opportunities locally and globally.”

Over 1,500 financial firms across the globe leverage services offered by Sopra Banking Software, a subsidiary of the Sopra Steria Group. It employs 5,000 people worldwide.