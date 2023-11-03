RBC expands Taylor Swift sponsorship image credit: shutterstock.com

RBC is expanding its sponsorship as the official financial services partner and an official ticket access partner of Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour in Canada when it comes to Vancouver in December 2024.

Through RBC’s Avion Rewards programme, open to all Canadians regardless of where they bank, members will have the opportunity to access an exclusive allocation of tickets to the Vancouver shows.

RBC and loyalty: a key differentiator for 20 years

RBC opened up its loyalty programme to all Canadians without the need to be a client earlier this year. For around 20 years, RBC has marked out loyalty as a core competency and a key differentiator in a world where consumer value propositions have undergone fundamental shifts.

The groundbreaking Taylor Swift tour has been in high demand since kicking off earlier this year. It brings together generations of music fans and is breaking sales records around the world. RBC is the official financial services partner for the tour. In addition it is an official ticket access partner of Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour for all Canadian tour dates. This includes Toronto shows in November 2024. Avion Rewards members that registered for Toronto tickets are also eligible to register again for the opportunity to purchase tickets for the Vancouver shows.

“By bringing her record-smashing tour to Canada’s West Coast, Taylor Swift will no doubt delight fans while delivering meaningful economic impact to the great city of Vancouver,” said Mary DePaoli, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, RBC.

“RBC is proud to expand our sponsorship with Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour in Canada and give as many fans as possible access to see her live. The excitement from our Avion Rewards members for the Toronto shows was unprecedented. We’re thrilled to have another opportunity to provide value with an exclusive allocation of tickets to the Vancouver concert dates.”

RBC loyalty: over 14 million members

The RBC loyalty programme has over 14 million members. In 2022 alone, it delivered over 127 billion in points and offers from 1,900+ merchant partners. Canadians have, on average, 14 loyalty memberships, six of which they actively engage with and use. For that reason, RBC is determined to evolve the focus of its current loyalty scheme beyond the traditional loyalty landscape.

