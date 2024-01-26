i2c has agreed a five-year partnership with The Bank of Missouri (TBOM). The agreement enables the bank to give fintechs the ability to more quickly offer a full suite of digital financial products and services to consumers and businesses alike.
Specifically, The Bank of Missouri will leverage i2c’s core banking and payments platform. This means that TBOM can swiftly onboard fintech clients and enable these companies to create their own unique configurations of digital-first financial services that more effectively meet consumers’ financial needs.
Addressing the emerging requirements of fintechs
The collaboration is geared towards addressing the emerging requirements of fintechs to offer easier access to digital banking solutions. This includes current and savings accounts, consumer and small business loans, credit card, reward programmes, and virtual cards, among other customisable banking services.
“We chose i2c for their configurable suite of products, full suite of managed services, as well as, their reputation in the industry,” said Mark Barker, EVP, chief contract services officer at TBOM. “With i2c as our strategic platform processor provider, we can quickly and easily deliver a full suite of financial products and services to our fintech clients, while allowing them the flexibility they need to differentiate themselves against their competitors.”
Serena Smith, chief client officer at i2c, added: “Our partnership with TBOM underscores i2c’s commitment to providing both technology and managed services to BaaS enablers globally. At i2c we’re excited about this collaboration and the unparalleled value we create for fintechs and BaaS aggregators alike.”
The Bank of Missouri runs a branch network across the state of 28 outlets and has over $2.8bn in assets.
