Finastra and OpenFin have announced a partnership to enhance the user experience of Finastra Kondor, a bank treasury management system. With OpenFin’s technology, Finastra will strengthen Kondor’s visual real estate with enhanced workspaces and workflows to drive greater efficiencies and streamline the decision-making process for banks.
The partnership is part of a wider Kondor evolution, which includes leveraging microservices, embedded AI and partner ecosystems to deliver intuitive and persona-based experiences, available via Treasury as a Service (TaaS) and cloud capabilities.
Banks can benefit from a value-added treasury management experience
Powered by OpenFin’s Workspace “Anywhere” technology, Kondor users will have easy access to the solution either in web browsers such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge or as a lightweight desktop app.
Whether curating personalised experiences via the micro-UI workspace or consuming partner applications via unified dashboards, banks benefit from a more seamless, intuitive and value-added treasury management experience wherever they are working.
Herve Carrere, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Treasury & Capital Markets at Finastra, said: “Enriching Kondor with OpenFin’s software reflects our ongoing commitment to placing our customers at the centre of the solution experience. Through robust technology and TaaS, we’re giving banks the tools to fast-track their transformation, future-proof their business to evolve with new demands and optimise their entire treasury operations, from full back-office processing through to real-time coverage of credit, market and liquidity risk in the front office. The seamless workspace experience also ensures that users can easily access these tools in the way that works best for them.”
Adam Toms, Chief Operating Officer at OpenFin, commented: “Our collaboration with Finastra enhances Kondor’s already impressive capabilities, making it even more powerful in the complex landscape of treasury trading. Together, we are setting a new standard for what financial institutions can expect in terms of performance and user experience.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData