Finastra has announced Systex as a solution partner in Taiwan. SYSTEX will resell Finastra’s Kondor and Risk solutions, creating an offering that combines Finastra’s trading system with SYSTEX’s local expertise and technology services capabilities. The partnership will enable more banks in Taiwan to digitally transform and grow their businesses.
Richard Zhu, Managing Director, Treasury & Capital Markets, APAC, Finastra, said: “SYSTEX is a market leader in integrated business solutions and technology services, and we are pleased to partner with them to fuel banks’ trading operations in Taiwan. Combining Finastra’s leading treasury solutions with SYSTEX’s broad and deep capabilities enables us to bring a comprehensive end-to-end offering to banks in Taiwan, which will fuel digital transformation and business growth for banks in this important market.”
Reese Chang, Vice President of SYSTEX, commented: “This partnership between SYSTEX and Finastra will showcase leading technologies, providing innovative and comprehensive financial information technology services and solutions. Fintech upgrades and transformation require vertical integration capabilities. Through this partnership, we are making a strategic breakthrough in the financial services sector.”
Finastra continues to form partnerships
Finastra Kondor enables financial institutions to trade high volumes of treasury while offering the flexibility to support more complex derivatives, options, and structured trades. It can integrate with existing systems and applications, enabling simplification, lowering costs and creating a single source of truth, all while ensuring that the organisation remains compliant.
Finastra is no stranger to forming a new partnership. This year it has created alliances with Newgen Software, Allied Banking Corporation, and Databricks.
Finastra Risk is a fully automated, end-to-end solution that allows banks to manage risk, margin monitoring, balance sheet optimisation and regulatory reporting. With one intuitive dashboard and seamless integration with existing architecture, Risk provides a total risk management system that enables better performance, scalability and visibility for timely and accurate decision making.
