Finastra has announced it is working with Databricks to provide more value-added solutions and services to its customers and partners globally. The collaboration enables Finastra to further unlock access to its data and deliver additional value with AI. It also enhances the quality, performance and security of its product development at a reduced time-to-market.
Using Databricks, Finastra has rolled out a data platform for its developers, Secure Zone. The platform is designed for production-grade data ingestion and engineering, and the discovery of large batch and real-time data. Teams can experiment with and develop prototype AI solutions and production models, both traditional and Gen AI, with full monitoring capabilities, and employ language models for tasks such as content generation, summarisation, semantic search and code translation. Finastra’s customers can also access Secure Zone, enabling them to build robust data products and data science models using enhanced tools, datasets and pre-trained models, while benefiting from Finastra’s technological expertise.
Finastra to unifying reporting, analytics and AI with Databricks’ platform
Alexander Borsuk, Lead Data Engineer at Finastra, said: “We believe that data and AI are key drivers of innovation, and we are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers with this in mind. Our work with Databricks enables us to develop enhanced data-driven products more effectively across all our business units. Our customers can also quickly access our datasets via Databricks’ Delta Sharing capability to build their own products. The move highlights our continued commitment to innovation in product development through open platforms, cloud, machine learning (ML), advanced analytics and Gen AI.”
According to Finastra’s recent Financial Services State of the Nation survey 2023, 83% of decision-makers say their institution is interested in Gen AI, with 26% having already incorporated the technology in some form. In line with this trend, Finastra is enabling its customers to benefit from real-world applications of the technology within its solutions.
Junta Nakai, Global VP, Financial Services at Databricks, commented: “By unifying reporting, analytics and AI with the Databricks platform, Finastra is able to significantly streamline the development of its solutions, strengthen its product offerings and, ultimately, provide enhanced experiences for its customers,” As we continue to work with Finastra, we are looking forward to developing new use cases and delivering more value to benefit end users.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData