Newgen Software has partnered with Finastra to enhance its loan origination solutions and integrate lending solutions with Finastra’s LaserPro.
The API-driven integration streamlines the creation of loan documents, covering various consumer collaterals. Moreover, it minimises manual effort by eliminating the need for data mapping while ensuring data validation before transfer. The solution integrates with core banking and third-party systems. And it helps banks adhere to compliance requirements, such as Reg B, Reg O, CRA, HMDA and 1071. The setup is intuitive and offers efficiency gains, as integration can be completed within a few days.
“Finastra’s customers expect more agility, innovation, integration, and security than ever before. We deliver software that enables our clients to upgrade their existing systems gradually through open interfaces. Our LaserPro platform is an industry-leading, compliant loan documentation system for use across commercial, consumer, and mortgage portfolios. In our endeavour to constantly offer better choices and cutting-edge technologies to our customers, we’re pleased to announce this integration of our LaserPro platform with Newgen’s Loan Origination System,” said Finastra’s Cheryl Anderson, Director, Product Management.
Newgen Software, Finastra collaboration: ‘a pivotal partnership’
Anand Raman, EVP & COO, Newgen Software added: “Newgen’s Lending Solution is built on a low code platform. It transforms the loan origination journey for financial institutions. The solution seamlessly connects all stakeholders, ensuring a smooth user experience with one-time data entry. With robust integration into core banking and document preparation systems, this collaboration with Finastra marks a pivotal partnership. It will empower LaserPro customers with advanced API-based integration, accelerating their financial processes for enhanced efficiency.”
Newgen’s lending solutions, backed with AI-enabled underwriting, rule-driven decisioning, real-time dashboards, and document management capabilities, enable streamlined loan application management, portfolio management, instant disbursements on channels, and better collaboration.
