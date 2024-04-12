Finastra has announced the launch of its Small Business Data Collection module, which enables banks to easily comply with the Equal Credit Opportunity Act small business data collection requirements.
The module, deployed as part of Finastra’s LaserPro Compliance Reporter solution, streamlines data collection, validation, storage, report generation, and the annual filing process, saving financial institutions time and effort while ensuring accuracy and regulatory compliance.
Finastra’s model helps to keep applicants’ sensitive information confidential
Mitch Lucas, head of retail lending at Finastra, said: “When new regulations are implemented, it is crucial that financial institutions plan ahead to ensure compliance. As a financial software solutions provider, it is our goal to make these challenges as easy as possible to overcome, and we look forward to helping community banks and credit unions across the country simplify their data collection procedures so that they can focus on serving their customers and communities.”
The Small Business Data Collection module features intuitive integrated workflows, simple checklists to assess whether loans fit the definition of covered transactions, and aids compliance teams with the firewall requirement, keeping applicants’ sensitive information confidential from loan decision makers.
The module prompts users to enter required data, such as the type and purpose of the credit, then facilitates the collection and secure storage of the business owner’s sensitive demographic information, offering users multiple options for collection. Sensitive demographic information is returned to a secure location within the module, ensuring information is fully protected.
Finastra recently partnered with SYSTEX this year, with SYSTEX becoming the solution partner for Finastra’s Kondor and Risk solutions to support the growth of banks in Taiwan. Finastra has formed a number of additional partnerships this year, including Newgen Software. Together, Newgen Software, and Finastra aim to help banks streamline lending processes for a digital-first customer experience
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData