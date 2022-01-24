Citigroup and BNP Paribas have asked their employees to return to the office from 7 February 2022 after postponing the return-to-office plans earlier due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Reuters has reported.

In recent weeks, several lenders were forced to extend their work-from-home plans and update their vaccination policy to deal with the rising cases of Covid-19.

Citigroup has asked its employees in the New York Tri-State area to return to the office from 7 February 2022, a source told the news agency.

In other locations of the US, the return-to-office plans are still on hold as the bank is monitoring the situation, the source said, adding that employees are expected to come to the office at least two days a week.

Earlier this month, Citigroup announced plans to send unvaccinated staff on unpaid leave and terminate them by the end of this month.

BNP Paribas expects employees to work from the office at least one day a week.

BNP Paribas head of HR change and transformation in New York Kevin Abraszek told the news agency: “With what happened with Omicron, we wanted to go back into a more conservative mode. So, we only have people in the office if there is a business-critical need for them to be in.”

Meanwhile, JPMorgan, Barclays and Deutsche Bank have asked employees to return to office in England.

JPMorgan has called back employees from 1 February 2022. Deutsche Bank employees are expected to come back to office from 31 January 2022.

Barclays also plans to resume hybrid working from next week, Reuters reported citing sources.