Citigroup’s IT hiring activity declines 10.2% in April 2022

US-based company Citigroup’s IT hiring declined 10.2% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 11.02% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 21.47% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.06% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Citigroup IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Citigroup, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 70.57% in April 2022, and a 7.06% drop over March 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 13.35% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 17.4%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 8.93% in April 2022, a 3.85% drop from March 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Citigroup

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 50.11% share, which marked a 5.48% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 33.85%, registering a 10.51% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 12.28% share and a 13.52% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.86% and a month-on-month decline of 40.19%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.89%, registering a 41.18% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 40.51% share in April 2022, a 1.31% decline over March 2022. US featured next with a 27.87% share, down 2.19% over the previous month. China recorded a 5.98% share, a decline of 16.25% compared with March 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Citigroup IT hiring activity in April 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 54.71%, down by 6.56% from March 2022. Junior Level positions with a 26.75% share, a decline of 16.81% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 11.88% share, down 19.64% over March 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 6.65%, recording a month-on-month increase of 13.74%.