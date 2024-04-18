APAC deal activity down by 12.2% in Q1 image credit: shutterstock

A total of 3,231 deals (comprising mergers & acquisitions (M&A), private equity and venture financing deals) were announced in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024. This represents a year-on-year (y-o-y) decline of 12.2% compared to the 3,681 deals announced during the same period in the previous year. The figures are released by GlobalData, publishers of RBI.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, said: “All regions across the globe experienced a decline in deals volume during Q1 2024 amid challenging and uncertain market conditions. The APAC region is not an exception to this global trend. However, one notable fact is that the decline experienced in the APAC region was relatively lower compared to all other regions.”

For instance, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America witnessed a decline in deals volume by 24.3%, 20.6%, 18.7%, and 39.8%, respectively, during Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023. These declines are higher compared to the deals volume decline experienced in the APAC region during the quarter.

Bose added: “The decline in APAC is driven by the subdued deal activity experienced in several key markets within the region.”

Key APAC markets including China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Indonesia registered y-o-y decline in deals volume by 18.8%, 8.5%, 5.2%, 1.8%, 21.1%, 24%, 20.8%, and 21.3%, respectively, during Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023. Meanwhile, India and Thailand witnessed some improvement in deal activity.