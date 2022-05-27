Australia’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 16.2% in April 2022

Australia’s banking and payments industry registered a 16.2% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 14.98% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 17.3% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.74% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.72% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 45.2% in April 2022, registering a 28.11% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 26.26% share, a decrease of 16.13% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.39%, registering a 26.92% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 5.56%, up 10% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 2.83% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted 93 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 13.89% over the previous month, followed by Temasek Holdings (Private) with 64 jobs and a 52.38% growth. National Australia Bank with 50 IT jobs and Suncorp Group with 24 jobs, recorded a 19.35% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while IOOF Holdings recorded an increase of 109.09% with 23 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.71%, down by 23.29% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.75% share, registered a decline of 14.04% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.79% share, down 16.67% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.76%, recording a month-on-month decline of 25%.