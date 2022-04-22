UK financial services industry sees a drop of 26.19% in deal activity in March 2022

UK financial services industry saw a drop of 26.19% in overall deal activity during March 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by RBC Wealth Management’s $2.08bn acquisition of Brewin Dolphin, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



Related

A total of 31 deals worth $2.9bn were announced in March 2022, compared with the 12-month average of 42 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 20 deals, which accounted for 64.5% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with eight deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 25.8% and 9.7% of overall deal activity in the UK technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK financial services industry with total deals worth $2.62bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $185.34m and $70.69m respectively.

UK financial services industry deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry deals accounted for 98.6% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $2.83bn, against the overall value of $2.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) RBC Wealth Management $2.08bn acquisition deal with Brewin Dolphin

2) The $515.12m acquisition of Succession Wealth Management by Aviva

3) Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Fund,Corsair Capital,Currencies Direct – Management Team and Palamon Capital Partners $184.28m private equity deal with Currencies Direct

4) The $26.26m venture financing of Yonder Technology by Alexander Kent Braham,LocalGlobe,Northzone Ventures,Oliver Kent-Braham,Rio Ferdinand,Seedcamp and Sharmadean Reid

5) Del Mondor,Doug Hunter and Rising Tide $23.8m venture financing deal with Reach