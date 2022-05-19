Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry saw a drop of 35.48% in cross border deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by ACA Investments Pte.’s $370m private equity deal with bitFlyer, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 20 financial services industry cross border deals worth $1.3bn were announced for the region in April 2022, against the 12-month average of 31 deals.

Related

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in April 2022 with 11 transactions, representing a 55% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with five deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 25% and 20% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry with $625.64m, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $397.12m and $313.6m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific financial services industry cross border deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services cross border deals accounted for 77.5% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border deals stood at $1.04bn, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ACA Investments Pte. $370m private equity deal with bitFlyer

2) The $210m venture financing of Voyager Innovations by EDBI,First PacificLimited,IFC Emerging Asia Fund,IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund,International Finance Corporation(US),KKRInc,PLDT,SIG Venture Capital and Tencent Holdings

3) Wei Zhou $200m acquisition deal with Coins.ph

4) The $135m venture financing of Neblio TechnologiesLtd by Coinbase Ventures,DFJ Dragon Fund,Kindred Ventures,Kingsway Financial Services,Pantera Capital Management,Republic Capital and Steadview Ventures

5) Amansa Capital,Jungle Ventures,Marshall Wace,Nexus Venture Partners and Vitruvian Partners $120m venture financing deal with Invictus Insurance Broking Services