Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry saw a drop of 35.48% in cross border deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by ACA Investments Pte.’s $370m private equity deal with bitFlyer, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 20 financial services industry cross border deals worth $1.3bn were announced for the region in April 2022, against the 12-month average of 31 deals.
Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in April 2022 with 11 transactions, representing a 55% share for the region.
In second place was M&A with five deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 25% and 20% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry with $625.64m, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $397.12m and $313.6m, respectively.
Asia-Pacific financial services industry cross border deals in April 2022: Top deals
The top five financial services cross border deals accounted for 77.5% of the overall value during April 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services cross border deals stood at $1.04bn, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry cross border deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) ACA Investments Pte. $370m private equity deal with bitFlyer
2) The $210m venture financing of Voyager Innovations by EDBI,First PacificLimited,IFC Emerging Asia Fund,IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund,International Finance Corporation(US),KKRInc,PLDT,SIG Venture Capital and Tencent Holdings
3) Wei Zhou $200m acquisition deal with Coins.ph
4) The $135m venture financing of Neblio TechnologiesLtd by Coinbase Ventures,DFJ Dragon Fund,Kindred Ventures,Kingsway Financial Services,Pantera Capital Management,Republic Capital and Steadview Ventures
5) Amansa Capital,Jungle Ventures,Marshall Wace,Nexus Venture Partners and Vitruvian Partners $120m venture financing deal with Invictus Insurance Broking Services