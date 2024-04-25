Nationwide is again top brand for net account switching gains image credit: shutterstock

Once again, Nationwide posts the highest net switching gains by some distance in the latest quarterly UK switching statistics. We have been here before. Today, the figures that are released relate to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Once again, it is a case of take a bow Nationwide. It posts a whopping net gain of 163,363 switches, ahead of a rather distant second-placed Barclays with almost 13,000 net gains and Lloyds with around 6,000.

Looking back to the final quarter of 2022, it was a similar story. Nationwide was not just ahead of its rivals-it was in another league. It led the pack with 112,000 net gains in Q4 2022, ahead of second-placed NatWest with under 6,000 net gains.

Nationwide grows market share from 6.2% to 10.6%

The 7-day UK account switching service launched in 2013. I recall that, at the time, the head of Nationwide told me on a conference panel, that Nationwide would achieve a 10% market share for current accounts. At that time, Nationwide had a market share of just 6.2%. It was a bold ambition. It has achieved that goal and more. Nationwide currently has a market share of around 10.6% of UK current accounts.

That growth has come at the cost of regular account switching incentives. It is however, an investment that is paying off. That is evident from Nationwide’s financial results over recent years. Not to mention its regular strong performances in the CMA customer satisfaction surveys.

When Nationwide drops its account switch incentive, there are predictable results. The UK’s largest building society posted a net loss of switchers in each of the first two quarters of 2023. This covered a period when it was not offering switch incentives.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

This followed eight successive quarters reporting net gains. In the four quarters of 2022, Nationwide posted net gains of 111,941, 3,248, 5,598 and 12,503. In 2021, Nationwide posted net gains in each quarter of 33,691, 33,828, 3,601 and 1,474. Until the first quarter of 2023, Nationwide had not endured a quarter of net losses since Q4 2020.

Switch incentives end across the sector – for now

The latest Nationwide switch incentive has now ended. Indeed, at present, there is no cash incentive on the market for UK current account holders to switch bank. As recently as a few weeks ago, five current account brands were offering up to £200 to switch.

It is a fair bet that overall switching will dip in the next quarter. The loss of switch incentives across the sector will see to that. 2023 represented a record year for overall switching with 1,457,165 switches. 2024 has kicked off with a 6% decline in first quarter switches. They are down from 341,000 last year to 320,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

PayUK: top notch switch administration

The UK does 7 day-switching rather well. There is no comparable service of note in any other market. PayUK continues to execute the service with commendable efficiency. The service covers some 53 brands, highlighting the level of choice in the market. It remains something of a mystery why Metro Bank is not a member as the reasons for its absence remain unexplained. It is the only major UK current account provider not to participate. No matter – the quarterly numbers reflect all other players and again highlight the power of switching incentives.