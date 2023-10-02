Yoti releases new Digital ID app with Lloyds Bank. Source: Shutterstock.com

Yoti has released a new Digital ID app with Lloyds Bank. Lloyds Bank Smart ID, gives people a more private, secure and convenient way to prove their age or identity. This follows the £10m investment Lloyds Banking Group made in Yoti earlier this year. The investment supported the development of a new, reusable digital identity app to help combat the growing risks of identity fraud. Identity fraud is currently one of the biggest fraud threats to the UK public.

Lloyds Bank Smart ID is a reusable Digital ID that allows people to share specific information with businesses. This includes name, date of birth or an ‘over 18’ proof of age. The information is shared without having to show physical identity documents or share an excessive amount of personal data.

The app is built using Yoti’s technology, which is certified to meet the highest security and privacy standards. This includes ISO 27001 and 27701, and SOC2 Type II. The free app is available to UK residents.

Yoti’s proven track record

Yoti has already launched a number of successful Digital ID apps. In the UK, the Yoti ID and Post Office EasyID apps are already accepted to pick up parcels at the Post Office and as proof of age at cinemas and convenience stores. Last year, they were also certified by the UK government as proof of identity for right to work, right to rent and criminal record checks.

Businesses that accept Yoti ID and EasyID can now accept Lloyds Bank Smart ID. The three Digital ID apps are interoperable, so they can be used in all the same places. Together the three ID’s form ‘Digital ID Connect’ and have over four million downloads already. The three companies will announce new ways people can use their Digital ID apps over the coming months.

James Fulker, Chief Digital Officer at Lloyds Banking Group said: “Lloyds Bank Smart ID means UK consumers now have further access to secure, digital ways of proving their identity. It marks a significant milestone following our investment in Yoti. We look forward to our continued work developing this proposition with Yoti.”

Robin Tombs, CEO at Yoti said: “Built using our leading identity verification technology, Lloyds Bank Smart ID will make it easier and safer for more people in the UK to prove who they are. Digital IDs transform the way we share our personal data. Allowing us to only share the information a business needs, rather than showing a full identity document.

“Digital IDs can reduce identity theft, increase the security of our personal data, and create more trust between people and businesses. Now, even more people have the opportunity to take control of their digital identities.”