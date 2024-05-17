The new edition of our digital magazine is out now – you can read it online for free. Here are our top stories from this issue:
Dr Scott Zoldi, chief analytics officer at FICO, responsible for artificial intelligence (AI) and analytic innovation across FICO’s product and technology solutions, is an industry leader at the forefront of Responsible AI.
In our cover story, he explains how FICO takes the application of AI and machine learning very seriously through a structured approach to Responsible AI governance. He stresses the importance of ensuring that Responsible AI must be robust, explainable, ethical, and auditable.
Chatbots and banking
Elsewhere, we examine chatbots and banking. Synechron’s Ryan Cox discusses how chatbots are adapting as banking becomes more digital.
In addition, we tap GlobalData proprietary data from its Sports Intelligence Center to examine the most significant banking and payments sponsorship deals in golf and football.
Gen-AI to target GenZ
We also cast a spotlight on how banks can use Gen-AI to personalise marketing to maximises their potential appeal to GenZ.
The growing importance of cloud services in financial services is assessed. How are banks harnessing the power of cloud technology, data, and AI, financial institutions to create better, more personalised and connected banking experiences that seamlessly blend with their consumers’ financial needs?
And we look at why sector industry knowledge sharing places the financial services sector as among the best when it comes to fighting cybercrimes.
ESG supplement
We also have an entire supplement dedicated to ESG in this issue
As ESG becomes ever more important for businesses, how can companies in the financial services sector adjust?
We look at the latest driving forces in ESG, what financial services companies need to know about the shift to mandatory ESG reporting, and key net-zero strategies. Plus, we explore a wide spectrum of environmental, social responsibility and corporate governance issues through expert interviews, analyst comment and in-depth analysis.
You can read the supplement in our latest issue. For more information about sponsorship opportunities and our Thematic Take supplements, please click here.
