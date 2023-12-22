Safe Spaces for people experiencing domestic abuse in all HSBC UK branches are seeing an increase in usage. HSBC says that the winter months result in almost three times more visits than at other times of the year.
In 2023, the number of people using Safe Spaces increased significantly. Nearly half (46%) of this year’s usage occurred in January and November. Usage in November is also three times higher this year than in 2022 when the initiative first launched.
Sarah Russell, Local Director, South East Region and Safe Spaces Initiative lead said: “We recognise that the festive season, while happy for many, can also be a period of heightened stress and vulnerability. Whether you are a customer or not, our doors are open. Our trained staff are here to offer support, connect you with essential services, or simply provide a space where you can make a call-in privacy.”
HSBC UK Safe Spaces are available during opening hours in all branch locations. They offer dedicated areas and confidential support for all individuals, whether they are a customer of the bank or not. The bank provides access to a confidential phoneline to contact a support service or talk to a friend or family member.
1-in-5 UK women experienced some form of financial abuse in the past year
Launched by the domestic abuse charity Hestia and its UK SAYS NO MORE campaign, HSBC UK joined its Safe Spaces scheme in April 2022. Since then, over 200 people have used a HSBC UK safe space.
An estimated 2.1 million people in the UK have experienced domestic abuse this year, with 66% of those cases experienced by women. Two-thirds (64%) of domestic abuse victims experience at least one form of financial abuse, where one individual exerts control over another’s access to economic resources.
Recent findings by the charity Surviving Economic Abuse found that 1 in 5 women in the UK have experienced some form of financial abuse in the past year alone.