TymeBank reached its first month of profitability in December 2023, less than five years since launching in February 2019. This makes it the first digital bank to break-even in South Africa and on the continent. This milestone marks a pivotal moment for South Africa’s only black-controlled bank, making it one of the fastest-growing digital banks globally, and the first African digital bank ever, to reach this milestone.
CEO of TymeBank, Coenraad Jonker said: “We are extremely proud of our achievement, particularly when you consider that globally, less than half of the top 100 digital banks are profitable. In fact, a recent study stated that less than 5% of all neobanks worldwide had reached profitability. And of those that are in the black, most have taken a lot longer to become profitable; notable examples being Latin America’s Nubank and London-based Monzo, which took eight and seven years respectively. Having achieved our first month of profitable operations in a significantly shorter timeframe is a South African success story that our 8.5 million customers can share with pride.”
What lead to TymeBank’s success?
The bank attributes its success to several key factors. Its model of combining digital channels with in-store kiosks at major retailers consistently acquires around 150,000 customers each month. Also the rapid 30% growth of its lending portfolio year-on-year, driven by Merchant Cash Advance, which is now financing more than 50,000 SMEs across the country.
Additionally, the success is thankful to the long-standing strategic relationships with Pick n Pay and Boxer, The Foschini Group (TFG) and the Zion Christian Church (ZCC). The landmark is also accredited to consistent innovation and launch of a list of firsts, including one of the most affordable banking offerings in South Africa; the ability to open a bank account in under 5 minutes; South Africa’s leading fixed deposit savings rate of 11%; the launch of interest-free Grant Advance for social grant recipients; the launch of healthcare insurance, TymeHealth, and the launch of the buy-now-pay later product, MoreTyme.
