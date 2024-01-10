G2, LCI and Fintellix combine under single brand image credit: shutterstock

Three sister financial risk sector companies have unified under a single integrated operating company and brand, G2 Risk Solutions (G2RS). The sister companies, G2 Web Services, LCI, and Fintellix were acquired by Stellex Capital Management and launched in January 2023.

G2RS said that it will provide a growing number of risk and compliance solutions to a global client base of highly regulated companies. This includes banks and supervisory entities, lenders and creditors, merchant acquirers, and internet platforms. G2RS delivers its global risk solutions through teams in the US, UK, India, the Philippines, the Middle East, and Italy.

Specifically, the firm addresses merchant risk, digital commerce risk, bankruptcy risk, and credit risk and regulatory reporting.

“The nature of financial, operational, and compliance and regulatory risk today is a deeply intricate web of people, technology, and shifting economic and societal forces,” said Brian Longe, chief executive officer of G2RS.

‘Powerhouse of risk and compliance expertise’

“Leaders across G2, LCI, and Fintellix quickly recognised the opportunity to unite, creating what we believe to be a powerhouse of risk and compliance expertise. Our collective strengths position us to become the go-to expert in risk and compliance business intelligence for the financial and digital ecosystems.”

As a single operating unit with greater transparency across risk management disciplines, G2RS says it is better positioned to address a growing number of challenges faced by clients. New corporate risks are emerging rapidly thanks to several market realities. These include e-commerce and cyber threats, evolving customer behaviour, sophisticated fraud schemes, and increased scrutiny from global regulators.

Rochelle Blease, president of G2 and LCI, added: “We have the combination of comprehensive data, advanced technology, an extensive customer base, and expert industry analysts that, together, allow us to analyse, understand, and solve a wide variety of risk management problems. Financial services firms and digital commerce organisations need more sophisticated tools and deeper data sets to navigate complex and ever-changing regulatory requirements and mitigate risk.”