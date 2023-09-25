Standard Life partners with Moneyhub image credit: image credit: shutterstock.com

Standard Life has partnered with Open Banking and Open Finance platform Moneyhub to deliver a pensions dashboard. The collaboration enables Standard Life’s 4 million customers to find and view known and forgotten State, Workplace and Personal Pensions. And help locate some of the £27bn of lost pensions in the UK. The dashboard will be embedded into Standard Life’s existing customer app.

Standard Life Money Mindset also powered by Moneyhub

This incorporates a financial wellness tool, Money Mindset, which is also powered by Moneyhub’s Open Finance capabilities.

Alongside finding and viewing all their pension data, pension scheme members will be able to connect to and see their bank accounts, credit cards, savings, property valuations, ISAs, loans, mortgages, and other financial products all in one place. The result is that users can make better long-term financial decisions. The pensions dashboard will also be available to customers through the Standard Life online desktop.

Standard Life is part of Phoenix Group, the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business. It says it will lead the market in committing to the delivery of a commercial pensions dashboard. The firm recognises both the complexities of, and length of time it will take to deliver a compliant Variation of Permission application to the FCA and an engaging dashboard experience for customers.

The dashboard is subject to the FCA’s finalisation of the draft regulatory framework. Standard Life says the dashboard will go further than what’s expected from the Government’s pensions dashboard. For example. It will enable onward journeys such as lifetime modelling, or consolidation.

The company says that auto enrolment, multiple pensions pots, alternative savings & investment, and phased retirements mean pension providers need to put member engagement and experience first. This will be delivered through the development of the dashboard.

Phoenix Group anticipates extending dashboard access to all12 million UK customers

Moneyhub is the UK government’s Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) Alpha Dashboard partner. It is also the only partner to date to connect a front-end dashboard to the programme’s Central Digital Architecture. Accordingly, Moneyhub brings multi-disciplinary expertise and technology to the initiative. This includes user experience design, Consumer Duty, FCA regulatory compliance, UMA-based Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), PDP Standards compliance, ongoing reporting and maintenance.

Gail Izat, Managing Director of Workplace at Standard Life said: “There is nearly £27bn in lost pensions in the UK. The Pensions Dashboards Programme has the potential to radically change people’s ability to understand and manage their pension savings. But saving is only one part of the retirement journey.

‘Leading the way in shaping the future of retirement saving’

Accessing this money at different times through different products and in different forms brings additional challenges for retirees. It may seem obvious but simply knowing how much all your pensions are worth will allow you to plan for the future and understand what you can do today to have enough money to allow you to live your desired lifestyle later in life.

“We are excited to extend our collaboration with Moneyhub to develop and launch one of the UK’s first fully functional commercial pensions dashboards, while leading the way in shaping the future of retirement saving by giving customers greater certainty and a truly holistic view of their finances.”

‘Standard Life has seized the initiative’: Moneyhub

Samantha Seaton, CEO of Moneyhub added: “The government’s Pensions Dashboards Programme has been urging providers to continue with their plans. Standard Life has seized the initiative.

“Standard Life has the foresight to understand that pensions can’t be looked at in isolation. It must be considered in the round, with a full holistic view of an individual’s finances. To encourage more to save into their pension, more engagement is needed to inspire better savings habits from day one.

“At a time when finances are increasingly squeezed, Standard Life’s pensions dashboard will seamlessly integrate with its Money Mindset app. This enables customers to have a better understanding of their money and wider finances. It will help savers build their emergency pot. And spot saving opportunities, and develop habits to improve their overall financial wellbeing, and subsequently their later life finances. Through AI-driven smart nudges and personalised seeded content the Money Mindset app both supports and educates the user throughout their financial journey.

“Together Money Mindset and Standard Life’s pensions dashboard will set the vision for the future of retirement planning. We’re thrilled to be working with Phoenix Group at the vanguard of our industry.”