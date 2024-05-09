QualityKiosk Technologies is broadening its partnership with Commercial Bank of Dubai to enhance the bank’s digital customer experience.
Reliability, Cloud, AI, and Product Engineering solutions provider, QualityKiosk, will work with CBD to develop CBD’s Testing Centre of Excellence. The extensive digital transformation initiative aims to modernise the bank’s technology ecosystem. This strategic alliance includes enabling predictive risk minimisation, delivering quality engineering efficiencies, and enhancing productivity. The project aligns with CBD’s overarching objective of enabling advanced digital banking services.
“As leaders in digital banking, our goal is to provide unparalleled digital solutions and ensure a seamless banking experience for our customers. Our partnership with QK is instrumental in realising our vision of advancing tech-forward and customer-centric banking. Drawing from our previous achievements, we are confident that working with QualityKiosk will expedite the realisation of our goals under our Technology Strategy Refresh initiative, leveraging an adaptable and intelligent TCoE.” said Ali Imran, Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai.
Maneesh Jhawar, Founder and CEO of QualityKiosk Technologies added: “It has been a pleasure interacting and collaborating with CBD on this journey. With strong reliability engineering principles in place, we will soon become a state-of-the-art, AI-first TCoE.”
The exclusive partnership builds on a year of successful collaboration between CBD and QK. Together, they established CBD’s initial TCoE with industry-best processes and systems. This automated 300,000 test executions, centralised 150,000 test cases, and virtualised over 100 services. And it has driven the on-time completion of 35+ customer-facing digital modernisation projects.
