Risks of climate change include wildfires like those that ravaged California earlier this year. Photo: Ethan Swope/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

The Basel Committee, an international banking supervisory body, announced on 29 November a proposal to require banks to disclose their exposure to climate risks.

The move comes as COP28 begins, with many major banks attending to promote their green credentials.

The proposal is supported by a 38-page consultative document that details the Committee’s current thinking on the matter. If it were to be implemented in its current form, it would be a comprehensive update to current banking disclosure practices which currently exclude climate change and transition risks.

It includes proposals for banks to disclose quantitative and qualitative data related to climate change, including governance, forward-looking strategy and a breakdown of sectoral exposure to climate risk. In practice, this would mean that banks would have to account for their financed emissions using the global standard of metric tons of CO2 equivalent (MtCO2e) subdivided by sector and geography. Banks would also have to report the likelihood of their non-financial partners being impacted by transition programmes, such as carbon taxes or enforced divestments from fossil fuels.

The report is likely to be a welcome acknowledgement for groups in the sector that have been pushing for more recognition of climactic impact in banking. It makes explicit the view that “climate risk drivers could increase banks’ credit risk,” and it argues that market participants should be able to understand how banks expose themselves to these forces in order to make informed decisions.

It also notes the need for qualitative data because “in assessing the impact of the magnitude and timing of climate risk drivers on banks’ exposures to climate-related financial risks, little reliance can be placed upon historical events, giving rise to a high level of uncertainty.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Will it work?

The key caveat to this proposal is that its implementation in its current form is by no means guaranteed. It is open for consultation until February 2024, and banks may well baulk at the level of disclosure suggested. Financial institutions have been particularly hesitant on the issue, continuing to invest in fossil fuel companies despite the worsening climate risks they pose.

There are also questions about how much investors will care about this exposure, particularly in the US. Earlier this year, behavioural economist David Lewis explained that politicised backlash against ESG investments has led the industry to keep any involvement under wraps. It is possible that irrational actors will choose to ignore risk assessments to comply with their political viewpoints.

Reuters also reported yesterday that four major banks including Standard Chartered and HSBC have pulled out of the UN’s Science Based Targets Initiative, which assesses progress towards climate targets. Given that the Basel Committee’s proposal would impose more stringent and sector-specific reporting requirements, it is likely to be watered down before implementation.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.