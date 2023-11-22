Big bank CEOs are reportedly set to return to the COP in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Andrea DiCenzo For The Washington Post via Getty Images.

As COP28, the 2023 edition of the world’s largest climate conference, draws near, climate finance is in sharp focus. The importance of attracting investors to projects that will remove or reduce carbon is paramount if the world is to remain below the 1.5-degree global heating threshold set by the United Nations (UN).

Banks have a key role to play in this as both facilitators of loans and as large investors themselves. Two years ago, at Glasgow’s COP26, some of the largest banks and asset managers in the world formed the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), which is committed to encouraging financial institutions to set climate targets and make greener investments.

Big bank CEOs were largely absent from last year’s COP in Egypt, but Abu Dhabi will bring them flocking back, according to Bloomberg.

When they arrive, they might have some explaining to do. The planet is still warming at an unsustainable rate, and emissions last year were higher than ever before. While this, of course, cannot be blamed on the banks alone, investors including big banks have been pulling money out of environmental, social and governance (ESG)-focused funds over the past year due to underperformance.

Banks also continue to overinvest in unsustainable energy. The Rainforest Action Network estimates that, between 2016 and 2022, the world’s largest 60 banks financed fossil fuel companies to the tune of $4.6trn.

Despite these issues, there are reasons to be hopeful. Climate financing surpassed $1trn last year for the first time, and banks are discussing ESG in private as well as public. Indeed, GlobalData analytics show that ESG has been the most mentioned theme in financial sector company filings over the past four years.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

World Bank

The US-dominated World Bank has also been at the centre of a tense standoff over climate finance. A proposed 'loss and damage' fund was approved at the start of this month (5 November) after a two-day meeting in Abu Dhabi where disputes arose between representatives of 'developed' and 'developing' countries.

The fund’s aim is to provide aid to nations hit by natural disasters or other climate-related losses. It will be managed by the World Bank, but there will be no instrument to force nations to pay into the fund, just “urging” of developed nations to pay in and “encouraging” of developing ones. This solution is unlikely to be adequate, however, and will only be able to act reactively rather than pre-emptively.

Gearing up for #COP28, we need private sector financing to achieve the world’s climate targets, but most countries lack a conducive enabling environment for #ClimateAction.



💡 Our @WorldBank_IEG evaluation offers lessons & 3⃣ recommendations: https://t.co/1sitAUcvpw — Carmen Nonay (@CarmenNonay) November 21, 2023

One of the possible roles the World Bank could play in aiding the climate transition is supporting the infrastructure for private investors in developing countries, Carmen Nonay, a director at the World Bank’s Independent Evaluation Group, has suggested on X.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.