Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and METRO have agreed a new loyalty partnership. The tie-up launches with the roll out of the no annual fee moi RBC Visa credit card. Card features include exclusive rewards at participating METRO locations.

Cardholders will earn Moi points on all purchases. This includes everyday spending categories such as dining, gas and EV charging. It also offers unique savings and offers from Avion Rewards and its extensive merchant partner network.

Moi points: can be redeemed at nearly 900 stores

Moi points accumulated through the Moi rewards programme and the moi RBC Visa credit card can be redeemed at checkout at nearly 900 Metro, Super C, Brunet and Première Moisson stores in Quebec and Jean Coutu stores in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario.

“RBC has been a leader in the Canadian credit card and loyalty landscape for many decades. We’re excited to officially welcome them into the Moi programme through this partnership. This will help our customers save more by rewarding them on their everyday purchases,” said Alain Tadros, vice president, Marketing, METRO.

“We look forward to a long and successful collaboration.”

“We’re proud to partner with METRO to bring the power of Moi to consumers and help them unlock even more value through our extensive network of Avion Rewards merchant partners,” said Niranjan Vivekanandan, head of Loyalty & Merchant Solutions at RBC.

“This is an important milestone. It brings together two trusted and leading Canadian brands focused on rewarding Canadians in ways most meaningful to them.”

“With RBC and METRO’s deeply rooted history in Quebec, we’re excited to work together to bring consumers more value and savings in their everyday shopping experience,” said Nadine Renaud-Tinker, regional president – Quebec at RBC.

moi RBC Visa credit card features include

2X Moi points on qualifying purchases at Metro, Premiere Moisson and Brunet stores in Quebec and at Jean Coutu stores in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick;

2X Moi points per C$1 spent on gas, EV charging and dining;

1X Moi points per C$1 spent at Super C locations and on all other purchases;

Access to Avion Rewards’ extensive network of merchant partners, bringing exclusive savings, offers and perks to consumers;

No annual card fee. Cardholders approved by RBC before end August also receive a limited time bonus of 4,000 moi points.

RBC: focus on rewards a core competency and key differentiator

When it comes to loyalty and rewards, RBC has form. Indeed, RBC’s own world-class rewards programme has been recognised in past RBI global awards for setting the benchmark.

Last year, RBC launched Avion Rewards, which marks “the next evolution of our loyalty programme for Canadians” according to Vivekanandan.

The programme builds on the success of RBC Rewards “by providing Canadians with more ways to shop, earn, save and redeem with innovative shopping features, best-in-class cash back deals and offers, and more ways to pay with points.”