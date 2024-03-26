Plumery, a digital banking experience platform for customer-centric banking, has announced its new availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. This marks a significant milestone in Plumery’s mission to guide challenger and incumbent banks in developing customer experience layers that help them to deliver banking mobile and web applications 50% faster, at a fraction of the cost, unlocking rapid continuous innovation.
Google Cloud Marketplace provides a secure and well-supported platform with a diverse selection of solutions from trusted vendors. It means that from now on more financial institutions can benefit from access to Plumery’s digital experience platform, assisting them to create personalised and immersive interactions with customers across diverse channels.
The collaboration with Google Cloud Marketplace opens up new possibilities for Plumery
Ben Goldin, CEO of Plumery, commented: “We are excited about this collaboration with Google Cloud Marketplace. It opens up new possibilities for more banks, fintechs and other financial institutions looking to modernise their digital customer journeys. We are seeing a significant shift in customer preferences towards digitalisation and strongly believe that Plumery’s Digital Success Fabric platform, which sits on top of modern or legacy core systems, enables both challenger and incumbent banks to accelerate their journeys without replacing existing banking systems.”
Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud, said: “Bringing Plumery to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy and manage their digital engagement platforms via Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure. Plumery can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”
Previously this year, Plumery selected Sumsub as its technological partner. Plumery integrated Sumsub’s capabilities into its new-generation ‘Headless’ digital banking engagement platform. The company formed another key partnership at the end of 2023, teaming up with Tuum. This resulted in the introduction of a pre-integrated headless front-end, with a microservices-based core banking solution, tailored for ambitious technology-led businesses requiring the flexibility of a highly modular architecture.
