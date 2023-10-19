Core banking provider, Tuum, has agreed a strategic partnership with Plumery, the new-generation digital banking platform. The tie-up introduces a pre-integrated headless front-end, with a microservices based core banking solution. According to the companies, this is tailored for ambitious technology led businesses requiring the flexibility of a highly modular architecture.
With a shared vision to reshape the financial services landscape, Tuum and Plumery have jointly developed the solution. It allows banks and fintechs to leverage the flexibility of a true MACH (microservices, api-first, cloud, headless) solution, while adding the acceleration of a pre-integrated core and front-end.
The solution will combine Plumery’s library of ‘headless’ digital banking capabilities, with Tuum’s cloud native, modular core. The aim is to enable launching businesses to get to market faster than ever before. The combined solution will see fully-digital onboarding, multi-factor accounts, transaction and money movement journeys available out-of-the-box, with more joint capabilities being released in early 2024.
Plumery is on a mission to partner with the most modern technologies that can support the complexities banks and fintechs face and lay down the foundation for the long-term continuous innovation and improvements.
Tuum+ Plumery: four times faster for businesses to design and launch new products
Conventional approaches typically require complex and costly customisations to launch unique digital experiences. The Tuum and Plumery proposition makes it four times faster for businesses to design and configure new products and launch them directly into a modern digital experience.
Ben Goldin, CEO of Plumery, said: “I’m very excited to announce our partnership with Tuum. They are a leading example of how a true microservices architecture can bring a new level of agility needed by banks and fintechs. Our shared technological philosophy of the importance of a highly componentised architecture in helping banks achieve the agility they need, will allow joint customers to rapidly deploy the two most important components. That is, the core and digital experience – in a technology stack, and use that advantage to launch, and iterate, faster than ever before.”
Julian Douve, Head of Alliances & Partnerships at Tuum, added: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership. Tuum’s and Plumery’s visions are tightly aligned. This collaboration will enable our customers to retain full control of their innovation, while leveraging the speed of pre-built and integrated best-in-class solutions.”