Newgen Software announced a strategic partnership with ASEAN Business Partners (ABP), a multi-disciplinary professional services firm specialising in assisting international companies, to expand their business in the ASEAN region.
Newgen aims to empower Southeast Asian enterprises
Through this collaboration, Newgen aims to leverage ABP’s vast expertise and local presence to introduce its advanced banking solutions to Southeast Asian markets, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.
With a focus on onboarding, lending, and trade finance solutions, Newgen intends to empower Southeast Asian enterprises with its industry-recognised low-code platform.
The configurable low-code platform, NewgenONE, will enable banking leaders to unify front, middle, and back-office functions, infuse intelligence into operations, and achieve end-to-end automation, at scale, across thousands of bank-wide applications and processes.
Sumit Dutta, Founder and CEO of ASEAN Business Partners, said, “I am delighted to announce the partnership between Newgen and ABP. We are committed to identifying and introducing the best of global technology into the fast-growing ASEAN market and are privileged to partner with a global IT pioneer to add value.”
“As ASEAN companies adopt technology to enhance productivity and cut costs, we believe our clients will value Newgen’s innovative solutions, characterised by its customer-centric approach and commitment.”
Pramod Kumar, Head of Business, APAC, Newgen Software, said, “We’re excited by the potential for a positive change. The NewgenONE platform is designed to be a game-changer for banking leaders and teaming up with ABP brings even more expertise to the table, and we’re excited to accelerate digital progress in the region.”
This year Newgen formed a partnership with Finastra to transform lending processes. The API-driven integration streamlines the creation of loan documents, covering various consumer collaterals. It minimises manual effort by eliminating the need for data mapping while ensuring data validation before transfer. The solution integrates with core banking and third-party systems and helps banks adhere to compliance requirements.